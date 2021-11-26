Man found shot to death in Lower Ninth Ward: NOPD

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim with what looked like a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was declared dead at the scene of a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday morning, a spokesperson with New Orleans police said.

After a caller reported an unresponsive man laying the street in the 69300 block of Florida Avenue, police officers with New Orleans Police Department's Fifth District were sent to investigate.

When officers got to the scene around 5:04 a.m. Friday, they found a victim with what looked like a gunshot wound.

More information may be released as investigators continue looking into the shooting.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867