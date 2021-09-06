Man found shot to death in St. Claude area, police say

Police found a man shot to death in a car neat N Robertson and Port streets Monday around noon.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death in a car left in the St. Claude area in New Orleans Monday before noon.

Someone in the area flagged down police officers near North Robertson and Port Streets around 11:36 a.m. to investigate a parked car, a police spokesperson said.

The officers, members of the New Orleans Police Department, found a man wounded by gunfire in the car.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene; they said the man was dead.

Police said more information would be made available later in the investigation.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine what killed the man and how, and after an official cause of death is determined, the office will release the victim's name but not before speaking to the victim's family members.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867