Man found shot to death, teen and 1 other wounded in New Orleans overnight Tuesday

A man was found dead in his vehicle off the interstate, and two people, including a teenager, were shot in the same block of St. Claude just hours apart.

NEW ORLEANS — At least three people were shot overnight into Wednesday morning, New Orleans Police Department officials say.

One of the victims, an unidentified man, was found shot to death inside a vehicle off the interstate in New Orleans East, officials said.

According to early reports, the victim was found around 10:45 p.m. parked in the grass off I-10 East just before the Chef Menteur Highway exit. He had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

About an hour earlier, the first of two shootings in the same block of the St. Claude neighborhood left a man wounded.

At around 9:50 p.m., the unidentified 32-year-old victim was shot in his leg in a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of Lamanche Street. He told police he was shot at several times from a gold sedan.

A few hours later, at around 12:40 a.m., officers were called back to the 1200 block of Lamanche Street to respond to another shooting, in which a teenage boy was reportedly shot multiple times through a window.

Officials said the victim was either 16-years-old after initially believing he was an adult. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where his condition was not immediately listed Wednesday.

Investigators did not say if they believe the two shootings were connected.

A homicide investigation was opened into the New Orleans East incident and battery investigations were opened for the St. Claude attacks. No further information on any of the shootings, including motives or possible suspects, was immediately available.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Orleans Parish coroner after proper notification of his family.

Anyone with any information regarding theses incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

