NEW ORLEANS - A 21-year-old man who fired a gun and injured two people along the Uptown parade route on Mardi Gras day has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Christopher Bordere Jr., 21, pleaded to the illegal use of a weapon during a violent crime. Attempted first-degree murder charges against him were dropped. Bordere was sentenced Friday by Criminal District Court Judge Franz Ziblich.

According to a spokesman for the district attorney's office, video showed a chase between two groups who had been fighting earlier. The video showed Bordere firing a gun behind him as he and two others were fleeing from the scene.

Two people - ages 15 and 16 - were struck by gunfire. Police said one of the victims was shot in the head, the other in the leg. Both victims survived.

Bordere will not be eligible for probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

His 19-year-old brother Jerold was also sentenced Friday in an unrelated incident. He was sentenced to two years.

Christopher Bordere entered his plea on August 28. The sentencing was delayed until Friday to allow for victim-impact statements, but none of the victims or their families were located or responded to the request.

© 2018 WWL