NEW ORLEANS — Prosecutors say a man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to burning a homeless man to death outside a grocery store last year.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's Office said Judge Tracey Flemings-Davilllier imposed the maximum sentence to David Klein after he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Klein, who will turn 54-years-old in August, was set to go on trial for murder on June 17 following the death of Henry Dunaway. Klein pleaded guilty to the amended charge as part of a plea agreement approved by Dunaway's family

RELATED: Suspect arrested after man set on fire in Gentilly

Cannizzaro's office said Dunaway's remains were found on Feb. 23, 2018, after firefighters extinguished a fire behind a store in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Klein was arrested trying to run away from the scene after a witness flagged down a police officer and identified him as the only other person seen near Dunaway before the fire.

Prosecutors say security video showed Klein running as flames began burning a cardboard box that had been placed over Dunaway, who was sleeping.

"This was a particularly cruel and vicious killing of a person who was sleeping and basically defenseless," Cannizzaro said.

Cannizzaro said he was pleased to bring Dunaway's killer to justice while also avoiding the trauma of a murder trial to his family.