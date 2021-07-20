Man beaten, tortured, dumped on road after trying to meet college friend

Police said that once inside, the victim was confronted by Mishanda’s husband, Malcom Reed, who was armed with a gun.

KENNER, La. — A Houston man who had arranged to meet up with an old college girlfriend instead was tied up, badly beaten and dumped on the road in Kenner last month, according to Kenner Police.

According to Lieutenant Michael Cunningham, the victim, whose name is being withheld, had arranged to meet up with Mishanda Reed, whom he had known in college. A report on NOLA.com said that they were college sweethearts. Police said that the victim from Houston was apparently unaware that Mishanda Reed was married.

Mishanda Reed told the victim she would be in the New Orleans area for a conference the last weekend in June, Cunningham told NOLA.com.

"She contacted him, and they agreed to meet down here," Cunningham said.

It was arranged that the victim would meet Mishanda Reed at an address in Kenner on Lloyd Price Avenue that was an Airbnb.

Police said that once inside, he was confronted by Mishanda’s husband, Malcom Reed, who was armed with a gun.

According to police, the man was zip-tied to a chair and interrogated over his relationship with Mishanda Reed and beaten over a period of several hours. Police described the attack as brutal, with Malcom Reed using an aluminum bat, a gun and a knife. The victim suffered a broken leg, broken arm and several injuries to his face.

Police said that after the beating, the victim was dumped out on the road at the intersection of Richard Wilson Boulevard and Alliance Street where a good Samaritan called for help.

Mishanda Reed and Malcom Reed were arrested in Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 14. They face charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.