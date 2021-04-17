Man hospitalized after shooting on Morrison Road

Police said the man was the only person injured in the shooting and that he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the Seabrook area leaves a man injured and in the hospital Saturday.

According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 7000 block of Morrison Road.

Police said the man was the only person injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No further information is available at the moment.

