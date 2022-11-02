Man hospitalized with multiple wounds after Holly Grove shooting

Police said he was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known at the moment.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Holly Grove Friday night.

According to police, a man was found suffering from a number of gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Hollygrove Street just after 8:50 p.m.

Police said he was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known at the moment.

NOPD has labeled the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

No further details are available at the moment as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.