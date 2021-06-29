Man impersonating police officer arrested after pulling over deputy

According to the sheriff's department, Marks got out of the car and approached the deputy before flashing a badge and identifying himself as a police officer.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — When an off-duty Assumption Parish deputy saw flashing headlights behind him, he pulled over to see what the issue was. He likely didn't expect the man who approached to pull out a badge and identify himself as a police officer.

And it's even more likely that the deputy could have predicted that the "officer" was somebody he recognized — as a party in a domestic violence case the sheriff's department had worked earlier this year.

Police say 27-year-old Vincent Marks was arrested on a warrant in connection wit the incident.

On June 10, according to a statement from the sheriff's department, an off-duty deputy was driving along LA 70 when he saw the car behind him flashing its headlights repeatedly.

The deputy turned into a convenience store parking lot, followed by the other car, which blocked him in.

According to the sheriff's department, Marks got out of the car and approached the deputy before flashing a badge and identifying himself as a police officer. But the deputy recognized him as a man involved in a "domestic incident" near Pierre Part earlier in the year.

It's unclear if Marks was charged in connection with the earlier incident.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the deputy's encounter with Marks, and subsequently learned that he was not, in fact, employed by any police department. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Monday, Marks was arrested on a charge of impersonating a peace officers, and was subsequently released on a $10,000 bail.

More Stories: