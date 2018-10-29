NEW ORLEANS -- A man impersonating a police officer robbed two men doing yard work Uptown.

According to NOPD, two men were cutting grass near the intersection of Chestnut and Upperline Streets on the morning of Oct. 26 when they were approached by a man in a black suit who identified himself as a police officer.

The unidentified man flashed a badge, described as a silver star with a pelican on it, and began questioning the two men about their employer and where they were from. Police say the then asked if they had any marijuana or cocaine on them.

NOPD says the wanted man then frisked the two men, going into their pockets and taking their wallets.

He told them to move their truck, alleging it was parked too close to the corner and as they moved their car he fled the scene in a Silver Nissan Sentra with a Louisiana license plater. Police say the car has damage on the rear passenger side door.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

