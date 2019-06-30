JEFFERSON, La. — A man was left in critical condition early Sunday morning after being shot during a robbery at a hotel on Elmwood Park Boulevard, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officials said.

According to initial JPSO reports, deputies were dispatched to the Residence Inn by Marriot New Orleans on Elmwood Park Boulevard around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot and seriously wounded during an armed robbery.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was unknown as of Sunday night.

No further information on the incident was immediately available. JPSO officials said the attack and robbery are under investigation. No suspects have been named.

The hotel shooting was one of three attacks with a gun that happened in area Sunday.

In the French Quarter, a man was shot and killed overnight in the 900 block of St. Louis Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

In New Orleans' Central City, another man was shot and wounded in the 1500 block of S. Robertson Street, NOPD officials said.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in the metro area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.