NEW ORLEANS -- Surveillance cameras captured a man in a hospital gown stealing a car from a woman in scrubs outside a gas station.

The video shows the victim leaving her vehicle with the engine idling while parked at the Discount Zone in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue.

The man seen in the video below is seen crossing the street before approaching the vehicle. The victim tries to stop him, but he locks himself in the car and drives away.

The NOPD is searching for a suspect seen on video surveillance in commission of a vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue on June 15, 2018.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Anyone with information on this car theft is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2018 WWL