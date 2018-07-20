A man in a wheelchair armed with a steak knife stabbed one person and a car in the French Quarter before he was stopped, police said.

According to initial reports from the New Orleans Police Department, 56-year-old Keith Martin was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The report said Martin was in a wheelchair blocking Exchange Place and Iberville Street when a Nissan Sentra pulled up. Martin then allegedly began to stab the hood of the car with a steak knife before he turned his wheelchair to stab another person crossing the street, police said.

Police said the driver of the car pepper-sprayed Martin, who tried to wheel himself away. A police officer then reportedly told him to drop the knife. When Martin refused, the officer used his stun gun.

While Martin was being handcuffed, he then allegedly spit on another person.

Martin was booked on charges of battery of emergency services personnel, drug possession, and aggravated second-degree battery.

