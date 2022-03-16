Man killed after N.O. East shooting Wednesday night

According to police, the incident happened in the 4700 block of West Adams Court after being called in just after 9:00.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the 4700 block of West Adams Court after being called in just after 9:00.

NOPD said a man was found at the scene lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

#NOPDAlert: Investigating under way into homicide in 4700 block of W. Adams Ct. One male victim has been located at the scene having sustained a gunshot wound. The victim has been declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/9U6hSqnsPj — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 17, 2022