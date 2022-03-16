Man killed after N.O. East shooting Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident happened in the 4700 block of West Adams Court after being called in just after 9:00.
NOPD said a man was found at the scene lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
