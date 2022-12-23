Man shot and killed outside grocery store in New Orleans Warehouse District

The incident occurred at a Rouses Market on Baronne Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death of a man that occurred at the Rouses Market on Baronne Street.

NOPD officials say the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one visible gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on the victim or a possible suspect.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.