Man killed at New Orleans East gas station

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a homicide at a New Orleans East gas station.
According to police, a man was shot and killed at the Shell gas station on Bullard Avenue near I-10 just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
