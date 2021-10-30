x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed at New Orleans East gas station

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide at a Shell station on Bullard Avenue.
Credit: Chris Russel/WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a homicide at a New Orleans East gas station.

According to police, a man was shot and killed at the Shell gas station on Bullard Avenue near I-10 just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

L.B. Landry teacher arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old