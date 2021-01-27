Man killed, baby wounded in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and a baby wounded in an Algiers shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to New Orleans police, detectives are investigating a shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle and Kabel drives.
Police found a man dead in a vehicle at the scene. Moments later, a woman and an infant arrived at the hospital.
Police say the baby girl was shot in the leg in the same shooting. The woman was not injured.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News for more information.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.