Man killed, baby wounded in Algiers shooting

Police say an infant was shot in the leg in the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and a baby wounded in an Algiers shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, detectives are investigating a shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle and Kabel drives.

Police found a man dead in a vehicle at the scene. Moments later, a woman and an infant arrived at the hospital.

Police say the baby girl was shot in the leg in the same shooting. The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

