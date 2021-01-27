x
Crime

Man killed, baby wounded in Algiers shooting

Police say an infant was shot in the leg in the shooting.
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and a baby wounded in an Algiers shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, detectives are investigating a shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle and Kabel drives. 

Police found a man dead in a vehicle at the scene. Moments later, a woman and an infant arrived at the hospital. 

Police say the baby girl was shot in the leg in the same shooting. The woman was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News for more information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

