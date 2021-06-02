Man killed by gunfire in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Algiers.
NOPD officers responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of MacArther Boulevard around 11:35 p.m., police said in a statement.
When they arrived, the officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No details were released about a suspect or motive in the shooting.
