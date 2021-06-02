x
Crime

Man killed by gunfire in Algiers

Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Algiers. 

NOPD officers responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of MacArther Boulevard around 11:35 p.m., police said in a statement. 

When they arrived, the officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were released about a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

