Man killed by gunfire in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Algiers.

NOPD officers responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of MacArther Boulevard around 11:35 p.m., police said in a statement.

When they arrived, the officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were released about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

