HARVEY, La. — A man was shot to death inside a home in the city of Harvey Monday night, JPSO says.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Alex Kornman Blvd. just before 9 p.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement.

Deputies reportedly found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO homicide investigators said they had no information to release on a suspect or motive Monday night.

Authorities are encouraging anybody information regarding this incident call the JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

