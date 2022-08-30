Victim identified in Abita Springs killing

The St. Tammany Parish coroner has identified the victim and two men believed to be involved with the victim's death near Talisheek Monday night.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night.

Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they found a man lying outside the front door of a home when they arrived at the scene.

The coroner has identified that man as Jon McIntyre, a 30-year-old resident of Tee Street.

Deputies say they interacted with two other men earlier that day, related to an alleged ongoing argument between McIntyre and one of the men.

They now believe those two men are involved in McIntyre’s death, and have since been arrested and identified by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say evidence from the scene and statements in the investigation suggest Dain McCann shot McIntyre. Detectives say a second man, Jacob Sloan, assisted in the alleged murder by transporting McCann to and from the scene.

Dain McCann, 24, was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Jacob Sloan, 27, was booked on one count of accessory after the fact and one count of obstruction of justice.

Both men are currently in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The cause and manner of McIntyre’s death has not been determined yet, but an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the coroner’s office.