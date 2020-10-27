Man killed in Algiers double shooting Monday night

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another wounded Monday night in a double shooting in Algiers.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened near the corner of General Meyer Avenue and South Lawn Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

One of the men died at the scene of the shooting, the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not have any details on the surviving victim's condition or a suspect or motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story.