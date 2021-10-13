x
Man killed in Algiers shooting, NOPD says

Police say the male victim sustained a gunshot wound in the attack and was later declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in an Algiers shooting Wednesday afternoon, NOPD officials said. 

The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane around 4:15 p.m. 

No information on a possible suspect or motive was released Wednesday night. 

The victim was not identified pending notification of his next of kin. 

His killing is the latest in a pattern of gun-related crimes throughout New Orleans. NOPD officials have acknowledged the uptick in violence and authorized overtime for homicide detectives and patrol officers in response to the spike.   

