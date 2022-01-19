One man killed, 2 more wounded in 3 shootings across New Orleans in less than 30 minutes

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Bayou St. John Wednesday afternoon as police investigated two more shootings across the city.

According to New Orleans police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Hagan Avenue, near Orleans Avenue, around 3:47 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found an unidentified man with several gunshot wounds inside the house. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 15 minutes earlier, police officers were sent to the 4600 block of Majestic Oaks Drive in New Orleans East where a man was wounded in a shooting.

And around 3:25 p.m., police were called out to the 7800 block of Keats Street, near the Lakefront Airport, where a man was wounded in a shooting.

Overall, three shootings took place in New Orleans in just under 30 minutes, leaving two men wounded and one man dead.

