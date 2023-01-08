One man killed in Harvey double shooting Sunday morning

A juvenile was also shot in the incident.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a double shooting in Harvey that killed one man and injured an underage male Sunday morning.

JPSO deputies responded to the incident at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard and found two males, a man and a juvenile, each lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated. Neither the juvenile's condition nor the extent of his injuries are currently known.

The man's identity will be revealed once his family has been made aware.