Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Metairie

The driver fled the scene after hitting Williams, and has not been identified as of Friday morning.

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie man was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to state police. Investigators are now looking for the driver who fled the scene after the fatal collision.

Police say just before 8 p.m., 53-year-old Rogers Williams was walking near the intersection of US-61 and Elm Street when a car headed northbound hit him.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It's unclear if Williams was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as a standard toxicology report is pending.

