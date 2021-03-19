x
Crime

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie man was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to state police. Investigators are now looking for the driver who fled the scene after the fatal collision. 

Police say just before 8 p.m., 53-year-old Rogers Williams was walking near the intersection of US-61 and Elm Street when a car headed northbound hit him. 

The driver fled the scene after hitting Williams, and has not been identified as of Friday morning. 

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It's unclear if Williams was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as a standard toxicology report is pending. 

