Man killed in hit-and-run in Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 43-year-old man in Jefferson Friday night.

Police say Jason Galaforo was struck while walking in the eastbound lanes of US-90 near the Central Avenue intersection just before 10 p.m. on Friday. They say the driver of the vehicle drove away.

Galaforo was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle type is unknown at this time and police have not said if there are any suspects.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.