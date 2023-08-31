Man killed in Hollygrove, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 8800 block of Palmetto Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood near Dixon on Thursday.
The New Orleans Police Department received the call at 12:04 p.m.
According to the NOPD, the victim was declared dead on the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
