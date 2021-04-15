Man killed in Holy Cross shooting Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holy Cross neighborhood Wednesday night, NOPD officials said.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of North Rampart Street around 10:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.
That victim died at the scene.
No information on a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was released by investigators Thursday morning.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.
