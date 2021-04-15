x
Crime

Man killed in Holy Cross shooting Wednesday night

Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holy Cross neighborhood Wednesday night, NOPD officials said. 

Officers responded to the 5400 block of North Rampart Street around 10:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. 

That victim died at the scene. 

No information on a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was released by investigators Thursday morning. 

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin. 

