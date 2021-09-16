Man killed in Marigny hit-and-run crash

The crash happened near the intersection of N. Peters and Elysian Fields, NOPD officials said.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officers say a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Marigny Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of N. Peters Street and Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD officials said.

The male victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

NOPD officials did not provide any details about a suspect in the killing.

More Stories: