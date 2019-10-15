NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting on Touro Street, New Orleans police officials said.

Initial reports show that at 7:50 p.m., NOPD received calls that a man was fatally shot in the 1300 block of Touro Street, near Urquhart Street in the middle of the Seventh Ward South neighborhood.

When officers responded, they found the unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after police arrived.

Few other details were immediately available but NOPD and New Orleans EMS were at the scene Monday night gathering more information.

A murder investigation was opened, police officials said. The identity of the victim will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner after proper notification of his family.

No further information was immediately available.

