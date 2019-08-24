NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in New Orleans East, New Orleans police officials said.

According to the NOPD, Seventh District police received a call of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in between Dwyer Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

When they arrived to the dead end street, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police opened the homicide investigation into the shooting and were on the scene in New Orleans East Friday night.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the victim after properly notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.

Police ask that anyone with information on crimes committed in the New Orleans metro area call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

