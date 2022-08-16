LSP: Pedestrian killed in St. Helena Parish Crash

Investigators said 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg was in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 1043 when a truck hit him.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in St. Helena Parish.

Investigators said 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg was in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 1043 when a Dodge Ram truck hit him.

Melvin had fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was uninjured, according to troopers. As part of the ongoing investigation,

Toxicology samples were taken from Melvin and the driver of the Dodge for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police would like to remind Pedestrians and motorists: