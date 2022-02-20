Man killed in St. Roch shooting, NOPD reports

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in St. Roch Sunday morning, according to New Orleans police.

Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, near the corner of Abundance Street, around 7:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

According to NOPD, officers found the victim and pronounced him dead on the scene.

