Man killed in Sunday morning Marrero hit & run: JPSO

A motorist passing by flagged down a deputy after finding the victim, the JPSO statement said.

MARRERO, La. — A man was declared dead at the scene of a Marrero hit & run early Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The man was found lying in the roadway on Ames Boulevard, near Trinity Drive. That's about halfway between Barataria and Lapalco boulevards.

"The victim appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle," the statement said. "He was pronounced dead on the scene."

JPSO did not release information about the suspect vehicle or the victim.

"Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers," the statement said.