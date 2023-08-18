Man killed in Tangipahoa Parish car fire

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Edward Wallace Jr.

TANGIPAHOA, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a man died in a vehicle fire on Tuesday.

Deputies and the Ponchatoula Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire around 7:00 PM at the intersection of Sontheimer Road and the S. I-12 Service Road in Hammond.

When they arrived they found 54-year-old Edward Wallace Jr. dead inside the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says "foul play is not believed to be a factor in this incident."