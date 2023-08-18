x
Man killed in Tangipahoa Parish car fire

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Edward Wallace Jr.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

TANGIPAHOA, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a man died in a vehicle fire on Tuesday. 

Deputies and the Ponchatoula Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire around 7:00 PM at the intersection of Sontheimer Road and the S. I-12 Service Road in Hammond. 

When they arrived they found 54-year-old Edward Wallace Jr. dead inside the vehicle. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says "foul play is not believed to be a factor in this incident." 

