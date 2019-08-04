NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead, shot in the chest in Treme Monday evening, NOPD officials said.

Police are investigating the killing, which they said happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of North Derbigny Street, in between Bienville Avenue and Conti Street in the NOPD's First District.

Officials said an unidentified man was shot near Claiborne Avenue, then managed to get to the hospital in a private vehicle where he died shortly after arriving.

Police initially reported the homicide around 6:20 p.m. They said the investigation is underway and did not release further information on the victim or any potential suspects as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information on crimes in the Greater New Orleans area should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.