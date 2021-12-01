NOPD: Man dead after 'domestic incident' in St. Claude neighborhood

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Services rushed to the scene to help, but it was too late. EMS declared the man dead there.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man died in what police described as a “domestic incident” in New Orleans’ St. Claude neighborhood early Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fight around 1:04 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found one adult man with no signs of life. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Police say it is unclear how the man died, but are investigating his death as a homicide.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

