NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed inside a building on Southern University at New Orleans' campus late Saturday night, school officials said.

The killing happened inside the the "SUNO Small Business Incubator" building near the 6800 block of Press Drive around midnight, according to New Orleans police officials.

Initial NOPD reports show officers responded to calls about a man shot on campus. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 20-year-old, inside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

School officials said the man was neither a student nor an employee at the university. They said the Incubator building is rented to non-affiliates of SUNO.

A suspect turned himself into police Sunday, officials said.

School officials said SUNO police and the NOPD were continuing to investigate the shooting and no further information was immediately available.

No information on the suspect was immediately available from NOPD officials.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the name of the deceased after properly notifying his family.

According to SUNO's website, the Incubator building provides public services to support small businesses and help "produce successful enterprises that will leave the program financially viable and freestanding." The programs are funded by a federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

NOPD officials said anyone with information on the shooting should call detectives at 504-658-5300.

