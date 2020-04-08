Man killed near St. Claude, NOPD investigating

NOPD officials said they were still working to determine a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death Tuesday morning near the St. Claude neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of North Pieur and Montegut streets just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim dying from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

NOPD officials said they were still working to determine a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim was not identified publicly pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.