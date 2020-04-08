x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

Man killed near St. Claude, NOPD investigating

NOPD officials said they were still working to determine a possible suspect or motive in the killing.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death Tuesday morning near the St. Claude neighborhood. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of North Pieur and Montegut streets just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim dying from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

NOPD officials said they were still working to determine a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim was not identified publicly pending notification of his next of kin. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

More Stories: 

RELATED: 3 Men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

RELATED: President Trump claims authority to issue executive order on mail-in votes

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020