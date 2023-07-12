Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound on Marais Street, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night incident where a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release.
The press release said that the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Marais Street at around 9:06 p.m. on Wednesday.
The NOPD has no other information to share at this time.
