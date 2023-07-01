Man killed overnight in St. Roch area

The shooting death occurred in the 1600 block of Marigny Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the 1600 block of Marigny Street just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a man down in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.