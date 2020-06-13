x
'Denied the truth' says son of black man who died in custody

McGlothen said the officers should be fired and that his father did not deserve what happened to him.
Credit: AP
This 2014 photo provided by Kimberly McGlothlen shows her now deceased husband Tommie McGlothen Jr. The family of McGlothen, who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him, demanded answers Wednesday, June 10, 2020, calling on the officers to be held accountable. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. — The son of a black man who died in police custody in Louisiana said he feels the family has been denied the truth about what happened. 

Tommie McGlothen III spoke to The Associated Press days after local station KSLA broadcast a video appearing to show officers hitting and tasing his father Tommie McGlothen Jr. 

The police said Monday that the four officers are on leave pending an investigation and that they've turned the case over to the district attorney's office.

