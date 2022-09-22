Man killed Wednesday night in New Orleans East shooting

The shooting occurred on Peltier Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in New Orleans East.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in the Village de l'Est neighborhood. After arriving, police found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim to the hospital where he would later die. There is currently no information on a suspect.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, an the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.