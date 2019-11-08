NEW ORLEANS — A man was pronounced dead on the scene of a double shooting Saturday night that also injured a woman, New Orleans Police officials said.

It's the third shooting death in the same single block of one New Orleans East street in two months. It's the fourth on that block in less than a year.

Few details were immediately available Saturday night, but NOPD officials announced around 10:15 p.m. they were investigating a fatal attack in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road.

NOPD units responded to the location, where the man was pronounced dead by EMS after suffering a gunshot wound. A woman was also shot and wounded, officials said.

Can't see the tweet? Click here

No further information was immediately available. The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the victim after proper notification of his family.

The shooting death comes about two months after two others were shot and killed less than three days apart on the same block.

On June 2, 38-year-old Nicolas Pierre was shot there and taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds the next day.

SEE: Man dies at hospital after shooting in Little Woods area

Two days later, on June 4, 21-year-old Nia Lassai was shot and killed in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road as well.

SEE: Woman murdered on Bunker Hill Road, second shooting death on street in 3 days

Months earlier, a woman was murdered in the there early in the morning on Oct. 6, 2018.

SEE: Woman dead after overnight shooting in New Orleans East, police say

No arrests have been made in any of the homicides.

Police officials ask anyone with information on these crimes call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.