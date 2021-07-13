Man killed, woman injured in Algiers shooting

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. It's unclear how severely she was injured.

NEW ORLEANS — In a tweet, the NOPD said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Shirley Drive, near Behrman Memorial Park.

Both victims appear to have been shot once, according to police.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. It's unclear how severely she was injured.

No information on a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was released Tuesday morning.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

More Stories: