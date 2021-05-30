Man killed, woman injured in Metairie apartment shooting

JPSO investigators have not determined a motive or suspect in the shooting Sunday morning.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was killed and a woman was injured by gunfire near an apartment complex in Metairie Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., JPSO deputies responded to the 500 block of North Elm Street after reports of gunfire near the area. They discovered a male victim with at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment, and a woman with a minor facial wound possibly caused by gunfire inside the complex.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The woman was treated at the scene by emergency responders.

JPSO investigators have not determined a motive or suspect in the shooting Sunday morning.

