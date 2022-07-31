Man kills father, then shoots himself in Hollygrove

Police say a 30-year-old man shot and killed his 68-year-old father, then shot himself.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man in Hollygrove.

Police say the victim was shot by his 30-year-old son in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

This incident is still under investigation.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.