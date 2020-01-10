Man missing for 22 years: Suspect arrested

"It’s bittersweet. Because, I mean, we’re opening up everything all over again. We’re happy that we know where he was, and that we can have some closure now”

HOUMA, La. — Police and sheriff’s deputies in Houma believe they may finally have answers in the disappearance of a man 22 years ago.

A body was found this week and officers say the suspected killer led them right to it.

Heavy machinery and crime scene investigators were at the corner of 9th Street and North Hollywood Road in Houma, where police believe they have found the body of Shannon Harris.

Stanley Briggs, who told officers the location, was a former friend of the missing man and has been charged with murder.

Briggs was a person of interest in Harris’s disappearance 22 years ago but was never questioned.

At the time of his disappearance, Harris was on his way back to school in Dallas after visiting Houma when he went missing.

Until today, the family has gone without answers.

"Twenty-two years, I mean, you know, wondering where your family member is and we just work together collectively to try to bring closure to this family. That’s that at the end of the day," Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman

"It’s bittersweet. Because, I mean, we’re opening up everything all over again. We’re happy that we know where he was, and that we can have some closure now” Harris' sister, La’Cha Lyons.

Terrebone Parish Sheriff’s Office and LSU was also on the scene to help excavate the body.

LSU will help identify the body in their lab.

Houma Police are confident it is Shannon Harris.

