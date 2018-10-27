NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a man who pulled out a handgun and opened fire on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning.

According to NOPD, the unidentified man seen in the photo above was arguing with another unidentified man in the 200 block of Bourbon Street when he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot in his direction.

The shot missed and did not harm anyone, according to police. The shooter then fled down Bourbon Street towards Bienville.

Anyone with information on this attempted shooting is asked to call Detective Elliot Gray or any Eighth District Detective at 504-658-6090 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

