A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping three young girls who were in his care, according to the New Orleans District Attorney’s Office.

When an Orleans Parish jury was about to hear opening statements in his trail, 65-year-old Gerald Page entered a guilty plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of sexual battery.

Page was sentenced to 20 years in prison, under terms of the plea agreement approved by the victims and their families.

Page was arrested in February 2015 after an NOPD investigation of a young girl’s account of prolonged sexual abuse when she was left in his care. According to the district attorney’s office, the rape and sexual abuse occurred in 2014 when she was 11 years old.

Two other women, sisters who are now in their 30s, said they too were victimized by Page when they were in their early teens. The abuse also occurred when they were left in the care of Page by family members.

© 2018 WWL